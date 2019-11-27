Maine-ly Harmony will celebrate the season with “Christmas Remembered,” featuring upbeat holiday songs and beloved carols at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Emmanuel Lutheran Episcopal Church, 209 Eastern Ave., Augusta.

All are welcome to this free-will offering performance, followed by refreshments.

Also performing are three diverse quartets and a mixed ensemble composed of chorus members and singers from the men’s Nor’easter Barbershop Chorus.

Maine-ly Harmony is an a cappella women’s chorus, directed by Kathy Greason.

For more information, call 293-4779, email [email protected], or visit maine-lyharmony.org.

