Maine-ly Harmony will celebrate the season with “Christmas Remembered,” featuring upbeat holiday songs and beloved carols at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Emmanuel Lutheran Episcopal Church, 209 Eastern Ave., Augusta.
All are welcome to this free-will offering performance, followed by refreshments.
Also performing are three diverse quartets and a mixed ensemble composed of chorus members and singers from the men’s Nor’easter Barbershop Chorus.
Maine-ly Harmony is an a cappella women’s chorus, directed by Kathy Greason.
For more information, call 293-4779, email [email protected], or visit maine-lyharmony.org.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Life & Culture
Mainely Harmony concert set for Dec. 1
-
Life & Culture
Pat Colwell plans Bath concert
-
Community
Chowder Cook Off set for Dec. 7 in Madison
-
Local & State
Lawyers for York County farm tainted by ‘forever chemicals’ seeking changes to law
-
Nation & World
One year later, mystery surrounds China’s gene-edited babies