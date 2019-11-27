ORONO – Carol Prentiss Mower, 88, passed away peacefully on Nov. 22, 2019 at a Bangor hospital. She was born on August 30, 1931 in Waterville, the youngest child of Chester and Viola (Merrow) Prentiss.

She attended Waterville schools and graduated from Waterville High School in 1949. During this time she developed an aptitude for the dramatic arts, particularly public speaking. She pursued this calling at the University Maine where she graduated in 1953 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Speech. While at the university she was involved with many activities including Phi Mu Sorority, All Maine Women Honor Society, the Radio Guild, as well as the Speech and Debate team. Following college, she was director of speech and drama for four years at Stearns High School in Millinocket where she made many life-long friendships. During the summers she studied at Northwestern University where she earned a Master of Arts Degree in Speech Education.

In the fall of 1957 Carol returned to her alma mater and proudly served on the faculty of the University of Maine Speech Department for over 25 years. She was highly involved in readers’ theater productions and was well known throughout the state for her speaking programs on various themes and subjects. Her speaking abilities and people skills led to a successful second career in sales, first with Tupperware and later with WABI-Radio.

Throughout her life she was an enthusiastic and dedicated volunteer and became even more so following retirement. Among the many groups to which she was tirelessly devoted in various roles of leadership throughout the years were the Orono High School Board of Trustees, Friends of the Orono Library, Orono Republican Committee, Orono Chapter of AFS, Bangor Symphony Women, Maine Education Association -Retired, Penobscot Chapter of AARP, Bangor Chapter of RSVP, and the Eastern Area Agency on Aging.

Carol was a member of the Orono United Methodist Church for 62 years and was involved in many levels of parish life including the Board of Trustees and United Methodist Women.

Her greatest efforts though were always directed to her beloved University of Maine. She served as the treasurer of the class of 1953 for 66 years. She was a former member of the Board of Directors of the General Alumni Association, the Senior Alumni Board of Directors, Patrons of the Arts Board, and the Maine Christian Association Board. Of the many awards and citations in recognition of service, two of the most dear to her were the University of Maine Block “M” Award and the AARP Andrus Award for Community Service.

Always interested in travel, Carol made several memorable trips throughout Europe and eastern Africa. She was very pleased to have been able to attain a life-long goal of visiting all 50 of the states that make up our country.

She is survived by her three sons, Rev. Scott Mower, of Kittery; Daniel Mower and his daughter, Vanessa, both of Bangor; Todd Mower, his wife, Anita, and their daughter, Alexandra, all of Orrington. She also leaves one niece, Susan Mansfield and her daughter, Jayla, both of Woonsocket, R.I.

She was predeceased by a brother, Richard Prentiss, who died before she was born, and a sister, Lois Prentiss Mansfield, who died in 1997.

Visiting hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at the Orono Chapel of Brookings-Smith, 72 Main Street, Orono.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at the Orono United Methodist Church, 36 Oak Street in Orono with the Rev. Bumshik Min, officiating. Committal services will take place in the spring at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Waterville.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com

Gifts in memory of Carol can be made for nontraditional students through the Senior Alumni Scholarships

payable to the

University of Maine Foundation

Two Alumni Place

Orono, ME 04469-5792

or online at

our.umaine.edu/mower

