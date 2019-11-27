SKOWHEGAN – Douglas R. Reid, 72, of Skowhegan, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at his home in Skowhegan with his loving wife by his side. His doctor would joke that Doug had nine lives because he overcame many life threatening illnesses.

Doug was born in Waterville on Dec. 5, 1946, a son of George Adams and Doris Bolduc. He attended local schools and graduated from Winslow High School in 1965. He enjoyed playing baseball during his high school years.

After high school he joined the United States Navy and was a proud member of the Sea Bee’s. He was active in the military and in the reserves for 28 years. Doug opened Reid’s Car & Truck Repair where he serviced his community for over 30 years. He made so many friends during his time as a mechanic in Skowhegan that his customers, friends and colleagues would still call and stop by his home long after his retirement for his expertise.

Doug married the love of his life and best friend on Sept. 14, 1990. They shared 30 years of marriage and made many happy memories together.

Doug was a member of the Elk’s, American Legion and he was involved with Boy Scouts from 1974-1981. In 1980 he was awarded the District Award of Merit, which is the highest award given to a scout leader.

He always enjoyed tinkering and working on anything mechanical, He was particularly proud of the 1967 Ford Mustang Fast Back he restored. Doug let his grandson, Joshua, use his precious Mustang for his senior prom. Pop told Joshua to only use one tank of gas, we can now confess that he used more then one tank! He adored his family and took great pride in taking care of them. Doug and his family enjoyed their summers at Lake Pemaquid Campground in Damariscotta where Doug especially enjoyed giving the children rides on the firetruck. While visiting his daughter in California he suffered a heart attack. He was unable to travel so he stayed at his daughter’s house during his recovery. One day, his granddaughter, Brooke, wandered off and the family frantically looked for her. After a little while they found her asleep comforting her

Pop. He would take Joshua and his friends out on Lake Pemaquid every Sunday to bring them tubing and enjoy the warm summer day’s with them. He loved hunting and he was a big Nascar fan. Doug had a very special bond with his three dogs. The dogs will miss Doug very much.

Doug is survived by his loving wife, Jane Reid; his children, Christine, Cheri, Melissa and her husband James and Michelle and her significant other Steve. Although Michelle was not legally adopted by Doug he was the only father she ever knew and she loved him deeply as he loved her. His grandchildren, Brittany, Jessica, Joshua, Bradley, Madelynn, Skylar and Brooke; his sisters, Donna, Debbie, Betty Jo, Breezie and Sue and his brothers, Mark and Butch; as well as many nieces, nephews and good friends.

On behalf of Jane and her girls, they would like to thank Redington Fairview Ambulance Service, the Skowhegan P.D. and Skowhegan Fire and Rescue for their compassion and valiant effort to save their beloved husband and father’s life.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Federated Church on the island in Skowhegan. His funeral service will also be on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. at the Federated Church with Rev. Mark Tanner presiding. A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2020.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Homes and Cremation Services in Madison & Bingham, Maine. To leave a condolence for the family, view the online obituary and to share service or obituary information to social media please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to

The American Lung Association.

490 Concordia Ave.

Saint Paul, MN 55103

