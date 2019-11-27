WATERVILLE – Gertrude “Trudy” Marie Nunan, 83, of Waterville, passed away after a short illness at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough on Nov. 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Old Orchard Beach on Feb. 17, 1936, the third child of Arthur Soucy and Blanche-Marie Cook Soucy Crutchfield.

Trudy was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Donald Nunan, sons, Thomas Bradbury Jones and Thomas Ernest Nunan, father, Arthur Soucy, mother, Blanche-Marie Cook Soucy Crutchfield, sisters, Georgianna Kingston and Suzanne Soucy.

She is survived by her daughters, Candace and husband, John Swan, Tamara Montgomery, Tonda and husband, David Joseph, Tiana Small and longtime partner, Don Waterman, Tricia and husband, Tony Bradley, and son, Ernest Nunan; grand-children, Joann and husband, Damon Bedillion, Bethany and husband, Jason Tuttle, Peter and Cody Small, Jamie, Joseph, Rebecca, Samuel and Benjamin Swan, Joseph and wife, Moira Burke, Dustan and wife, Brittany, Donald and wife, Karina, and Deana Stevens; and great-grandchildren, Dakota, Joseph and Natalie Small, Aiden Swan, Wyatt and Ian Tuttle, Dominic, Xavier and Aria Stevens.

She also leaves behind brothers, Arthur and wife, Fran Soucy, Norman Ledoux, Ed Crutchfield, sister, Patricia Brown, brother-in-law, Jeff Kingston and brother-and sister-in-law, Norman and Peggy Nunan, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Trudy spent most of her years as a homemaker, devoted mother and grandmother, always caring for babies and children – family or otherwise. She dearly loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was so proud of them all. For many years, she took thousands of pictures of her family and documented holidays, special occasions and everyday life.

She was also a true bargain shopper and loved looking for good deals. She shopped all year to find just the right gifts for the entire family at Christmas and was an extremely generous woman. Through the years, her generosity and frugality helped supply many of her family, friends, church family and even neighbors with clothing and whatever they needed for their small children.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring, details to be announced at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to

Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area

304 Main Street

Waterville, ME 04901

