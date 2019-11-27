WEEKS MILLS – Roscoe “Ross” Pelton Jr., 82, passed away at his home on Nov. 23, 2019, after a long illness. He was born in Waterville on May 5, 1937, the son of Roscoe Sr. and Bertha (Brooks) Pelton.

He graduated from Erskine Academy, So. China in 1956. After working at Fairbairn Equipment in Augusta, he operated Ross Small Engine on Route 3 in Weeks Mills. He coached Little League baseball for several years. After serving in ministries at Weeks Mills Baptist Church, he attended Glen Cove Bible College for two years and graduated from New Brunswick Bible Institute in 1981. After graduating he pastored for over 20 years in South Gardiner and South Monmouth Baptist churches.

Ross is survived by his wife of 60 years, Pauline (Breton) Pelton, of Weeks Mills; a son, Dr. Randal (Michele) Pelton of Mount Joy, Pa.; a daughter, Anita (Leon Sr.) Whitmore of West Gardiner; grandchildren, Caleb (Pam), Benjamin, Seth, Leon Jr., Moriah (Jacob), Michael, and Amanda (Eric); great-grandchildren, Logan and Ivy; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is survived by his brother, Gerald (Pat) Pelton of Weeks Mills, sisters, Betty (Herb) Flint of Weeks Mills, and Sandra Curtis of Augusta.

He was predeceased by his parents; and sisters, Virginia Hansen and Janice Hisler.

A memorial service will be held at the Weeks Mills Baptist Church, Weeks Mills on Nov. 29, 2019 at 1 p.m., followed by refreshments in the fellowship hall. A private burial will be held at Deer Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ross’s memory may be made to the

Weeks Mills Baptist Church

13 Deer Hill Road

Weeks Mills, ME 04358

