AUGUSTA – Shirley Ann Wright, 81, of Townsend Street died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta.

She was born in New Sharon on April 28, 1938, the daughter of Harvey and Susie (Sawyer) Mores.

Shirley received her GED from Gardiner Junior High in 1992. She had worked for Lipman Poultry, Health Tex, was a volunteer driver for KVCAP, DeCoster Egg Farms, was a housekeeper for Best Western and the Senator Inn, delivered the Kennebec Journal, and was a CNA and healthcare personal assistant for Maine Resources. Shirley also was a salesperson for Tupperware, Fuller Brush, Stanley, Rawleigh Products and Avon.

Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed camping, taking trips, boating, going to the beach and family reunions.

She was predeceased by her husband, Scott Wright in 2016; and three sisters, Elsie Bryant, Mary Havens and Beverly Caras.

She is survived by her four daughters, Geneva Smith of Augusta, Beth Vein, Karin Hand of Estherville, Iowa and Sharon Wright of Mexico, Maine, a son, Kenney Wright of Alabama; 18 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 2 at the First United Pentacostal Church, 15 Wilson Street, Augusta. Burial will follow in the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mount Vernon Road, Augusta.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

