Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations’ Motown Christmas will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Chocolate Church Arts Center 804 Washington St., in Bath.

A beloved tradition here at the Arts Center, the band will bring down the house with a powerful mix of Motown and Memphis soul music that’s guaranteed to get the party started.

This is a 100% old school R&B revue, complete with female backup singers, and a full horn section.

Ticket cost $17 in advance or $20 at the door.

For tickets, or more information call 442-8455 or visit chocolatechurcharts.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: