Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations’ Motown Christmas will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Chocolate Church Arts Center 804 Washington St., in Bath.
A beloved tradition here at the Arts Center, the band will bring down the house with a powerful mix of Motown and Memphis soul music that’s guaranteed to get the party started.
This is a 100% old school R&B revue, complete with female backup singers, and a full horn section.
Ticket cost $17 in advance or $20 at the door.
For tickets, or more information call 442-8455 or visit chocolatechurcharts.org.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Life & Culture
Mainely Harmony concert set for Dec. 1
-
Life & Culture
Pat Colwell plans Bath concert
-
Community
Chowder Cook Off set for Dec. 7 in Madison
-
Local & State
Lawyers for York County farm tainted by ‘forever chemicals’ seeking changes to law
-
Nation & World
One year later, mystery surrounds China’s gene-edited babies