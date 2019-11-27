A Thorndike man was hospitalized Tuesday night following what authorities called an armed confrontation outside of his home with a Maine State Police trooper.
Troopers were called to 108 Ward Hill Road around 11 p.m. Tuesday night for a reported neighborhood disturbance between Eric Fitzpatrick, 33, and his girlfriend, according Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.
Fitzpatrick was shot twice during the altercation by trooper Thomas Bureau, a seven-year veteran of the department, McCausland said.
Fitzpatrick was taken from the scene to Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast and was then transferred by Lifelight helicopter to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where a hospital spokesperson said he remained Wednesday in critical condition.
Bureau has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard practice following an officer-involved shooting. Bureau was not injured, McCausland said.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Dana Wilde
Dana Wilde: A memory at Thanksgiving of Hong Kong
-
Arts & Entertainment
Singer Goo Hara’s death shines light on dark side of K-pop
-
Local & State
Saco roofer indicted in worker’s death faces new workplace safety fines
-
Nation & World
Trump knew of whistleblower complaint before release of Ukraine aid
-
Maine Crime
St. Albans couple charged with arson of vehicle, police say