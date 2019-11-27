A Thorndike man was hospitalized Tuesday night following what authorities called an armed confrontation outside of his home with a Maine State Police trooper.

Troopers were called to 108 Ward Hill Road around 11 p.m. Tuesday night for a reported neighborhood disturbance between Eric Fitzpatrick, 33, and his girlfriend, according Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

Fitzpatrick was shot twice during the altercation by trooper Thomas Bureau, a seven-year veteran of the department, McCausland said.

Fitzpatrick was taken from the scene to Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast and was then transferred by Lifelight helicopter to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where a hospital spokesperson said he remained Wednesday in critical condition.

Bureau has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard practice following an officer-involved shooting. Bureau was not injured, McCausland said.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: