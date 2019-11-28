AUGUSTA — Runners braved snowy conditions Thursday morning to participate in the 13th annual Gasping Gobbler 5K at Cony High School.

Luke Thombs finished as the race’s top overall male finisher, while Lindsay Watts was the top female finisher. Each winner was presented a turkey-topped trophy, a frozen turkey, a pie and dinner rolls.

Age group winners of the race received turkeys, while second place finishers were given pies, and third place winners received rolls.

