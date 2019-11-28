The Novel Jazz Septet will celebrate the birthday of Billy Strayhorn, the prodigy behind Duke Ellington, with an all-Strayhorn evening of music.

This jazz birthday tribute will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Cadenza, 5 Depot St. in Freeport.

Tickets cost $18 in advance or $20 at the door.

For more information and tickets, visit cadenzafreeport.com or call 207-229-2738.

