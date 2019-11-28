The Novel Jazz Septet will celebrate the birthday of Billy Strayhorn, the prodigy behind Duke Ellington, with an all-Strayhorn evening of music.
This jazz birthday tribute will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Cadenza, 5 Depot St. in Freeport.
Tickets cost $18 in advance or $20 at the door.
For more information and tickets, visit cadenzafreeport.com or call 207-229-2738.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
On Music • Lucky Clark
Lucky Clark: Paula Poundstone returning to Maine
-
Community
Benefit concert, open house planned for Dec. 1 to benefit Jen Hickey
-
Life & Culture
J.P. Devine Movie Review: ‘Pain and Glory’
-
Community
Wiscasset MarketFest on track for Dec. 6-8
-
Life & Culture
Billy Strayhorn focus of Freeport celebration