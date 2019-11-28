WATERVILLE — The Waterville Planning Board on Monday will consider a variety of proposals, including a request to rezone 83 Pleasant St. to allow the owner to build two more residential units there.

The meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the Chace Community Forum at the Bill & Joan Alfond Main Street Commons at 150 Main St.

Douglas Frame of Elite Properties LLC is requesting the zone change from Residential-D to Contract Zoned District/Commercial-A. He also is requesting the board consider an informal preapplication review for the construction of two more units there.

The board will consider the request under the city’s site plan review ordinance, as well as a section of the zoning ordinance related to multifamily developments.

In other matters, the Alfond Youth Center at 26 North St. is scheduled to request review of revisions to a previously approved plan, so it can reconfigure vehicle and pedestrian access to the building.

Uria Pelletier, owner of 6 Main Place, the former Boys and Girls Club building, is scheduled to request a zoning ordinance change to allow churches in commercial zones. He wants to lease space in the building to a church.

Also on the agenda: a request by Peter Clark, owner of Pete’s Pig Catering and Barbeque at 35 Water St., to revise sign regulations in the zoning ordinance to allow off-premises business directional signs for businesses on Water Street.

The board also is slated to consider edits to the zoning ordinance necessitated by changes to the property maintenance ordinance.

