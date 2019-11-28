Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce and Wiscasset Creative Alliance are working with the Ledges Associates to hold this year’s annual Snow Ball and other events scheduled for Friday through Sunday, Dec. 6-8, at the Ledges on Main Street in Wiscasset.

The Ledges was home to schooner owners and ship captains throughout the 1800s and early 1900s. The building reflects the dynamic spirit of this New England center of ship-building and commerce, according to a news release from the chamber and alliance.

The community is invited to enjoy the ambience of this substantial and historic building during the day at a pre fixe lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m .Friday and Saturday at a Holiday Tea Room in the front room of The Ledges. The lunch will include tea sandwiches, cookie and a beverage. Fritz the Reindeer Dog and Santa will be in a different room for a photo opportunity. The First Congregational Church of Wiscasset will host the Holiday Tea Room and the fee will be part of the church’s fundraising and community outreach.

The Snow Ball will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday. Food will be provided by Sarah’s with a cash bar. The guests can enjoy dancing to music of the Salty Dogs, while having the ability to walk around and enjoy the architectural features of this period landmark.

Tickets cost $25 each at The First National Bank, Birch, Moulinette, Chamber Office or from Michelle Peele at 910-691-7599.

Major sponsors to date for Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest are Carl M.P. Larrabee Agency, Carriage House Gardens, First Federal Savings, First National Bank, Midcoast Federal Credit Union, Red’s Eats, Tim Dunham Realty and Wiscasset Ford, with additional support from BIRCH, Davison Construction and the Droby-Burns family.

For more information, visit www.wiscassetholidaymarketfest.com.

