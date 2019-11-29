AUBURN — Outside Walmart in the freeze-your-face-off wind, huddled one mom and three daughters with a plan: As soon as those doors opened at midnight, two would beeline to lawn and garden, one to automotive and one back to the car with the blankets.

They arrived around 5:30 p.m., surprised to find themselves first.

“We thought we were going to be thirty-third,” said Stacy Lahr of Lewiston.

They credited beginner’s luck, four thick blankets, hot chocolate and hand warmers.

“I think I lost my toes along the way,” quipped daughter Maggie Sidelinger.

The bitter cold kept the lines forming late on Thursday as Twin City shoppers geared up for Black Friday savings at the ceremonial start to the holiday shopping season.

The hot buys were worth the wait, they said: TVs, electronics, iPads and gaming systems.

Amanda Dodge of Buckfield arrived at the Auburn Mall around 8 p.m. and watched the JCPenney door for an hour from her truck with her husband.

“If somebody pulls in, I’m like, ‘I’m running out to the line and then bring my other sweater!’ I don’t play around, a deal’s a deal,” said Dodge.

While Dodge is a Black Friday regular, it was Becky Horr’s first time. The Sabattus woman, second in line outside JCPenney, retired from Walmart last year.

“It’s cold!” she said. “Now I appreciate the people that are outside at Walmart because I was inside. Shoe’s on the other foot now.”

Lisa and Norma Williams from Minot stood first in line out in front of Kohl’s, a mother and daughter who’ve been Black Friday’ing since Norma was 13.

She was home from college to continue the tradition.

They wore multiple layers topped with blankets they’d bought at Kohl’s last Black Friday.

“We do it mostly for the experience,” said Norma Williams. “I would just say it’s a mom-daughter thing. This is a silly thing to do, considering we could do so many other nice things other than standing in this cold.”

“It’s a tradition,” said Lisa Williams.

Behind them, Pat Baril of Auburn stood with her oldest grandson, Gage Brousseau, hoping to get a bunch of Christmas shopping done in one night, a tradition she’d kept up for almost 40 years.

“I started when Bradlees was open,” Baril said. “They would give me an extra 20% off all my purchases and I used to be able to buy all (her kids’) gifts at Black Friday.”

Jonathan Carsley of Lewiston set his camping chair in front of GameStop at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, determined to stick it out and grab a bundle deal on a Nintendo Switch for his daughter.

“She said, ‘You’re pretty dedicated, Dad’ — it is nice to hear that,” Carsley said. “I’m just here, I’m not brave enough to do Walmart. I heard that Walmart is really hardcore.”

When he first sat down, Carsley said, the winter air “was actually pretty refreshing.”

By hour three, less so.

“I’m going to go home and have a hot chocolate to warm myself up a bit and maybe a turkey sandwich,” he said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: