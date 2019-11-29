WATERVILLE — The Maine Children’s Home for Little Wanderers is in urgent need of donations for its Christmas Program to help support more than 1,700 children throughout the state of Maine. Each year, the Christmas Program at the Maine Children’s Home distributes boxes of gifts and clothing to more than 1,700 children who are financially disadvantaged. Each box typically contains two sets of hats and mittens, pajamas, an outfit of clothing, a coloring/activity book, crayons or markers, two toys, and a game for the family to share, according to a news release from the nonprofit agency.

The Maine Children’s Home’s Christmas application opened the last week of October and within four weeks it reached the maximum number of children that can be supported through the program. In order to help fulfill all of these children’s needs this Christmas, this Waterville-based organization is requesting donations from the community. All items donated must be new and in their original packaging, should not be gift-wrapped. The most urgent needs are:

• Boys warm pajamas;

• Boys warm outfits (in slim and husky sizes too);

• Boys mittens/gloves;

• Boys & girls underwear;

• Boys & girls socks;

• Girls warm pajamas;

• Girls warm outfits;

• Books for children age 9-12; and

• Popular toys (Frozen, Fortnite, Jojo Siwa, Toy Story, PJ Mask, LOL Surprise, Paw Patrol, Minecraft, Legos, Play-Doh)

To see a complete list of needs, visit mainechildrenshome.org.

New donations can be dropped off at the Christmas House (building 3) on the Maine Children’s Home campus at 93 Silver St., in Waterville, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Alternate drop-off locations include:

• Mix Maine Media, 12 Shuman Ave. No. 12, Augusta, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday;

• Mix Maine Media, 295 Kennedy Memorial Drive, Waterville, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday;

• Arundel Machine Tool Co., 78 Roller Rink Road, Oxford, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday;

• McDonald’s 9 China Road, Winslow, from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Sunday; and

• Dollar General,180 Waterman Drive, South Portland, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Because of the generosity of the community, New Balance, Barnes & Noble, Toys for Tots, the Pajama Program, Delivering Good, and the volunteer organization called the Friends of the Maine Children’s Home, this nonprofit is able to support the children through the Christmas program. Marden’s has also supported the Maine Children’s Home and the Christmas Program with great impact through its Red Stocking Appeal program, according to the release.

For more information about The Maine Children’s Home, visit MaineChildrensHome.org.

