Gardiner Regional Middle School has announced the following students were named to its first-quarter honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year.
Grade 8 — High honors: Lainey Cooley, Nevaeh Frith, Leandra Gilbert, Owen Grant, Emily Grover, Julia Jamison, Lillian Matos, Bailey McLaughlin, Yana Montell, Haylie Peacock, Taylor Takatsu and Sarah Work.
Honors: Grayson Allumbaugh, Ethan Arsenault, Garrett Babcock, Reese Bailey, Autumn Bailey, Lily Belanger, Haylee Bishop, Dahlia Chase, Ruby Colwell, Ella Cotnoir, Adia Dall, Clara Dudley, Dillon Elliott, Connor Fairservice, Hunter Foard, Allison Foust, Lacy Goudreau and Mason Hall.
Also, Kaylee Henderson, Zachary Kristan, Elizabeth Kropp, Sarah Luiz, Mikayla Monaghan, Samuel Pied, Shaina Sablawan, Seth Sears, Kyla Shea, Natalie Slaybaugh, Dayna Vasoll, Corinne Vasvary and Gavin White.
Grade 7 — High honors: Camryn Chadbourne, Abigail Cooley, Sarah Goulette, Sophie Guthrie, Danica Martin, Ada McCormick, Taryn Nichols, Zachary Reed, Sage Sculli, Mekenzie Soiett and Lia Umland.
Honors: Evan Ahearn, Sydney Barlow, Grace Bartlett, Sandi Bolick, Anthony Boyce, Chase Burgess, Joseph Calmes, Eli Chadbourne, Hunter Collins, Thanos Dacus, Katherine Diversi, Kyle Doody, Max Douvielle, Nathaniel Doyon, Abriel Dustin, Jessa-Lynn Ellis, Dillon Farnham, Jake Farnham, Landon Fraser, Mena Huffman, Keelan Karagiozis, Sophie Kearns and Samuel Klosenski.
Also, Hailey Ladd, Deanna Lowe, Arianna Markos, Connor McCaslin, Bailey McFadden, Zoey Lee Michaud, Madeline Naas, Mya Pettengil, Michael Pooler, Angelo Ricker, Dylan Rideout, Dawn Schroeder-Danforth, Madeline Seed, Addison Serber, Breanna Shean, Wyatt Sidelinger, Sayde Sirois, Lily Staples, Abigail Trask and Taylor Wright.
Grade 6 — High honors: Maria Dostie, Aubrianna Barnard, Ewan Barnicoat, Owen Chadwick, Julie Folsom, Taylor Hebert, Macy Hickey, Cole Hickey, Gracie LaVerdiere, Catherine Mansir, Addison Pollis and Molly Stickney.
Honors: Dylan Anderson, Helen Barton, Elisa Belanger, David Berube, Maggie Blais, Gabriel Bragdon, Madison Brouillette, Luke Carr, Brynnlea Chaisson, Lillian Clark, Henry Clark, Logan Cote, David Cotnoir, Austin Crowley, Aubrey Daigle, Ian Dickson, Raymond Fickett, Campbell Frith, Camden Genest, Landon Getchell, Alden Gilg, Joseph Hanley and Ava Hersom.
Also, Faith Jones, Kaiden Kendall, Zackery Legendre, Avrey MacMaster, Mary Madore, Kaleb Malloy, Alyssa Marlowe, Sophia Marrone, Brey McCamish, Abigail McGee, Nicholas McKay, Emily Moran, Jacoby O’Donnell, Brady Peacock, Cameron Peaslee, Abigail Prue, Jack Quinn and George Quintal.
Also, Blake Reitze, Jeffrey Rinderknecht, Ella Setchell, Cadence Smith, Wyatt Sweatt, Maxwell Tibbetts, Krystal Tribou and Catherine Wiese.
