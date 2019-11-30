WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Zeta Russell Levine, 82, of West Palm Beach, Fla., formerly of New York City and Waterville, Maine, died suddenly on November 25, 2019. She was the daughter of Louis Levine and Gertude Williams Levine.

Zeta retired from Bank of America, as a personal banker. Also, career included being a lingerie buyer for the Department of the U.S. Navy. She was a lifetime member of Hadassah.

She is survived by her brother, Dr. Ralph (Sandra) Levine of Lexington, Mass., and aunt, Donna (Alvan) Hirshberg of Yarmouth Port, Mass., and preceded in death by her loving sisters, Patricia (Sevy) Levy and Janet (Larry) Dalis, and brother and surrogate parents, Irene and Merton Levine. Zeta is also survived by her many nieces, nephews, and their children and her companion, Israel Krams.

Her love of sports and the arts was shared by her many friends, she loved us all. If you find a penny on the ground, you know Zeta is thinking of you from heaven.

Funeral services were held Friday, November 29, in Delray Beach, Fla.

Memorial observance will take place at the home of Sandra and Ralph Levine on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Susan G. Koman, Hadassah or a charity of your choice.

