MONMOUTH – Kathleen “Kathi” S. Ruopp, 70, a resident of Monmouth, formerly of Danbury, Conn., passed away, Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Heritage Manor in Winthrop, surrounded by her loving family following a long struggle with MS. She was born April 14, 1949, in Queens, New York, the daughter of Joseph Scully and Ruth (Ring) Scully. She attended school at Lutheran High School, Bronxsville, N.Y., and attended Concordia College in NY and Missouri, receiving her Bachelor degree in education. On July 2, 1977 in Danbury, Connecticut, she married her husband of 42 years, Paul Ruopp, Jr. They relocated to Maine in July 1977. She worked as a teacher in Danbury, Conn., and later owned and operated a nursery school in Monmouth called “Kids Are Special” from 1983 to 1998. Kathi was a 17 year member of the school board and served as chairperson for 14 years. The school yearbook was dedicated to her in 1999. Her mission in life was selfless service to teaching small children. She is survived by her husband Paul Ruopp, Jr. of Monmouth, daughters, Shannon Ruopp of Monmouth, Heather Rogers and husband Gilbert Rogers III of Brunswick, her son, Paul Ruopp III and companion Amanda Morris of Monmouth, 6 grandchildren, Nadiah Ruopp, Jaxon Sifuentes, Paul Ruopp IV, Emily Ruopp, Addison Rogers, and Gilbert Rogers IV, sisters, Linda Scully of South Carolina, Patricia Hasch and husband Kalvin of North Monmouth, brothers, Michael Scully and wife Sherry of Washington, and Sean Scully and wife Beth of Florida and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Visiting hours will be held from 4-7 P.M., Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine. A private service will be held by her family. Interment Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Road, Augusta, Maine.

If desired, contributions can be made in her memory to The Scholarship Fund,

Monmouth Academy,

96 Academy Road,

Monmouth, Maine 04259

