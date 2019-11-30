DEXTER – Pauline E. Ellis, 86, died November 27, 2019, at Lakewood Continuing Care. She was born June 4, 1933, in Van Buren, a daughter of Lester and Sarah (O’Donall) Archer. She attended Brownville High School.

Pauline will be remembered as an excellent cook, gardener, avid reader and bird watcher, but most of all she loved her grandchildren. She was a member of the Cornerstone Baptist Church in Exeter. In her early years she worked as a stitcher at San Antonio Shoe.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald Ellis, currently of Fairfield; three sons, Sherwood and wife Connie of San Antonio, Texas, Arthur and wife Janice of Dexter, Gary and wife Karen of Kittery; two daughters, Sharon and husband David Rowe of Benton, and Tammy McCaw of Plymouth; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. She was predeceased by 10 brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, December 2, at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Exeter, with the Rev. Stan Griffin officiating. Burial will be in the Ferndale Cemetery, Ripley, in the spring. Those who wish may leave written condolences at www.CrosbyNeal.com

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to

the Alzheimer’s Association, Suite 2C

383 U. S. Route 1

Scarborough, ME 04074

