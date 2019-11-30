LITCHFIELD – Pauline Mae Patten, 93, of Litchfield, peacefully passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. She was born on Feb. 4, 1926 in Augusta, the daughter of Henry and Gladys (Yeaton) Austin.

Anyone who knew Pauline knew that she was someone special. She had a heart of gold and never left you wondering what her thoughts were. Pauline was a graduate of Cony High School. Throughout her life, Pauline held jobs working at BIW during WWII and then at Augusta Mental Health Institute.

She was the devoted wife of a soldier, mother to two children, and in her early years loved driving race cars in the powder puff derby.

Any portrayal of Pauline will not be enough to describe the amazing woman she was. She loved hard, she was real, and she was genuine. In her estimation, her greatest accomplishment was the family she raised and cared for. She loved God and could not wait to get to heaven, but held out to watch football on Sundays and also Saturdays when she thought it was Sunday.

God saw her getting tired and a cure was not to be. So he put his arms around her and whispered, “Come to me”. A golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best.

Pauline will be lovingly remembered by her brother, Bob Austin; son, John Patten and wife Marlene, daughter, Deanne Ricker and husband Rick; grandchildren, Trevor Patten and wife Maria, Shawnee Patten, Jeremie Buck, Trevor Buck and wife Wendy, Derek Ricker and wife Amanda, Carrie Barnett and husband Jeff, Ian Patten and wife Priscilla. Also survived by great-grandchildren, Ethan Barnett, Krista Barnett, Savanna Ricker, Syra-Willow Ricker, and Sawyer Patten. Pauline had nieces, nephews, and many friends who she loved dearly.

She is predeceased by her husband of 54 years, John Patten Sr.; parents, Henry and Gladys (Yeaton) Austin; brothers, Henry Jr., Russell, Larry, Kenny, sisters, Barbara Ann and Sally.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, December 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. A private graveside service for the family will be held on Tuesday, December 3, at 11 a.m. at the West Washington Cemetery, Washington, Maine.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

