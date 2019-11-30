No one was injured when the driver of an SUV lost control Friday morning leaving a Brunswick gas station and slammed into the side of a business next door.

The driver of a 2007 Dodge Durango was leaving a gas pump at the Cumberland Farms on Thomas Road when she apparently lost control and drove over a median separating the station from the Prompto oil change.

The SUV crashed through an exterior wall, damaging an overhead door and the entrance to the business’s waiting area. Prompto was open for business and full of customers when the crash occurred, but no one inside was injured.

The driver of the SUV, who was only identified by Brunswick police as a 42-year-old woman from West Bath, was also not injured. Prompto employees helped her escape the vehicle to safety, police said. Medics checked her out at the scene, and she did not require hospitalization.

Prompto will remain closed until an engineer can assess the extent of the damage to the building, police said. No charges were immediately filed, but the crash remains under investigation.

