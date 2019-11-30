Considering solar power for a home, business or town? Join the Winthrop Lakes Region Chamber at its Thursday, Dec. 5, breakfast to learn more about Maine’s solar power opportunities and regulations. The chamber breakfast will be held from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. at the Winthrop Commerce Center Community Room, 16 Commerce Plaza, Winthrop; public welcome, according to a news release from the chamber.

Maine Public Advocate Barry Hobbins will discuss Maine’s solar energy laws and changes since Gov. Janet Mills took office. Chuck Piper, co-owner of Sundog Solar, one of the state’s largest solar energy companies based in Searsmont, will also talk about his company’s projects in Maine.

“Solar energy is where Maine is headed,” said Hobbins, according to the release. “We can’t continue to rely on fossil fuel. Our footprint hast to change, and Gov. Mills has made this a focal point of her administration.”

The cost is $7 for chamber members; $10 for all others.

The Winthrop Commerce Café and Crostini’s Catering serve a light breakfast; gluten-free, vegetarian, and heart-healthy options always available. Sponsored by Brian S. Berry & Associates, CPAs. Space donated by Lou Carrier and the Winthrop Commerce Center.

