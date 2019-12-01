Jack Bassett, Cape Elizabeth senior: Bassett won the Class B state championship as well as the South regional, each time shaking challenges from Jarrett Gulden of Lincoln Academy and Griffin Allaire of Wells. Bassett ran 15:50 at the Festival of Champions, finishing fourth, and placed 46th at the New England championships, the seventh Mainer.

Lisandro Berry-Gaviria, Mt. Ararat senior: A three-time Class A champion, Berry-Gaviria won every in-state race he entered this fall and led the Eagles to their first team title since 1994. He also placed fourth at the New England meet, first among Maine runners, and third at the Nike Cross Northeast Regional. He plans to continue his running career at Notre Dame.

Tristram Coffin, Scarborough senior: Coffin overcame an early season illness to finish third at the Class A South regional and ninth at the state meet, both at Twin Brook in Cumberland. He went on to earn all-New England honors with a 21st-place showing in Connecticut, fourth among Maine runners.

Ben Greene, Falmouth junior: Formerly a soccer player in the fall, Greene won the Class A South regional before placing fourth at the state meet. He finished 37th at the New England meet, fifth among Maine runners. He achieved a season-best time of 15:47 as runner-up in the Southern Maine XC Classic and was fifth at the Festival of Champions.

Daniel McCarthy, Bangor sophomore: McCarthy placed fifth in Class A and third in Northern Maine to help the Rams finish second to Mt. Ararat, both in Class A and when results from all classes were combined. He also earned all-New England honors with a 15th-place finish, third among Maine runners.

Will Perkins, Boothbay senior: Perkins won the Class C state championship a week after taking the South regional. His best time of the fall came at the Festival of Champions in Belfast, where he clocked 16:38. At the New England meet, he placed 85th, 13th among Maine runners.

Benjamin Potter, Falmouth senior: Potter finished sixth in Class A, one week after he was the runner-up to teammate Ben Greene in the South regional. At the New England meet, Potter placed 71st, ninth among Maine runners. His best time of 15:42 came in September when he won the Southern Maine XC Classic in Gorham.

Grady Satterfield, Mt. Ararat sophomore: Satterfield placed eighth at the Class A state meet to help the Eagles win their first state championship in 25 years. A week earlier, he was fifth at the North regional in a personal-best time of 16:21 in Belfast. At the New England meet, Satterfield finished 106th.

Mahamed Sharif, Westbrook senior: After placing fifth in the Class A South regional, Sharif moved up to third at the state meet in a time of 16:17, just one second off his personal best on any course, much less the challenging terrain of Twin Brook. At the New England meet, he finished 61st, eighth among Maine runners.

Will Shaughnessy, Brunswick senior: Shaughnessy ran the fastest 5K of the fall when he christened Brunswick’s new course with a 15:13 in September. He won the Festival of Champions in October and was second in Class A in November, a week before earning all-New England honors with a sixth-place finish. He was ninth at the Nike Cross Northeast Regional.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Diane Fournier, Mt. Ararat In her 40th year of coaching, Fournier guided the Eagles from seventh last fall to the Class A state title, the school’s first in 25 years. Mt. Ararat edged Bangor by seven points at Twin Brook after beating Brunswick by six points in the North regional at Belfast.

