I was particularly moved by your Nov. 22 editorial (“Our View: Helping asylum seekers, and others, helps Maine“). It’s so important for newspapers, and all of us, to point out racism when we see it and to be reminded that immigrants, asylum seekers and refugees coming into Maine are a plus for our humanity, and our economy.

Your editorial points out important connections, such as that the anti-immigrant voices we hear in Maine are the same voices who advocate cuts in health care, food assistance, and other programs important to veterans, seniors, low-income people, and others on the margins.

Thank you very much for your insightful editorial. As Col. Vindman recently said to the House Intelligence Committee during the impeachment hearings, “Here right matters.”

Keep up the good work of spreading truth — and kindness.

Dale McCormick

Augusta

