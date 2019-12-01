As I travel around midcoast Maine collecting signatures for a citizens initiative to reject the Central Maine Power New England Clean Energy Connect transmission project, I hear stories about Central Maine Power. This weekend a resident with a full solar array told me how their bill was ordinarily in two digits but for six months they received bills for over $300. After six frustrating months and countless phone calls, their bill finally went back to normal. Except, they were never reimbursed for the months they were cheated. This seems to be the MO of Central Maine Power and its parent corporation Avangrid.

In a nationwide survey Central Maine Power rated dead last for service and reliability. They had worse standing than the California utility responsible for horrific wildfires that are still causing mandated service interruptions.

How is it Gov. Janet Mills supports this destructive and unnecessary corridor ? How is it that the Public Utilities Commission props up CMP despite the company’s dismal, fraudulent practices. Why are the majority of Maine legislators sitting on their hands?

Mainers from all over the state are perplexed by all this. Gov. Mills vetoed a bill that would have commissioned a study to determine whether the corridor reduced carbon emissions, so that claim by CMP is pie-in-the-sky, just like their constantly shifting claims of jobs and tax benefits.

Mainers deserve better than Central Maine Power. Who could possibly want to do business with them ?

Nancy Sosman

Frankfort

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous