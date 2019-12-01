AUGUSTA – Alexis Violette, 97, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta following a long illness. He was born in Drummond, New Brunswick, Canada on April 27, 1922, a son of the late Levite and Flavie (Albert) Violette.

Mr. Violette attended school in Augusta and was a US Army veteran, serving during World War II.

He had been employed for many years at the J.J. Nissen Bakery as a Sales Representative. He also sold and repaired Electrolux Vacuum Cleaners for years.

Mr. Violette was a Lifetime Member of the Calumet Club in Augusta.

Alex was an avid cribbage player, playing many games with family and friends through the years.

He was predeceased by his wife, Rita F. (Guimond) Violette, his siblings, Rene, Alcide, Bertha, Antoinette, Emilie, Romeo, Cecile, Hilda, Camille, Raoul, Lionel and Maurice; and his son-in-law, James Loisel.

Mr. Violette is survived by his daughter, Patricia Loisel of Waterville, his son, Michael R. Violette of Mt. Vernon; his sister, Theresa “Audie” Lambert of Florida; three grandchildren; three great- grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

At his request, there will be no public visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Northern Ave., Augusta. Burial will be at a later date in the new Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta.

Arrangements are under the care of Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared through the funeral home website at: www.plummerfh.com

Those who desire may make donations in Alexis’ memory to:

Bread of Life Ministries

157 Water St.

Augusta, ME, 04330 or:

Good Shepard Food Bank

PO Box 1807

Auburn, ME, 04211

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous