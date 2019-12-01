EMBDEN – Edna L. Dube, 97, passed away peacefully at her birthplace, the family homestead on the Embden Pond Road, on Thursday Nov. 28, 2019. She was born on Jan. 30, 1922, to Fostina Pierce-Dickey and Harry Dickey. Edna attended local schools in Embden, following in the footsteps of her six older brothers and sisters.

Edna was married on Oct. 23, 1937 to Louis ‘Louie’ Tremblay. They resided in North Anson where they had two sons, Wendall and Glendon (Glenn) Tremblay. A few years later they moved to Madison where Louie worked at the paper mill and Edna worked at the shoe factory in Skowhegan.

Edna, Louie and the boys enjoyed camping and fishing trips in late Spring and Summer, especially in the Moosehead and Katahdin areas. After Wendall and Glenn graduated from high school, Edna and Louie continued their love of camping and became charter members of the Pine Tree Chapter of the North American Family Camping Association. For the next 15 years, they were active in the Chapter until Louie’s passing in 1977. Edna continued her involvement for the next 20 years eventually holding nearly every office within the organization.

In the 1980’s Edna was employed by the Madison High School lunch program, where she was well known for being on the job early (before the milkman got there) and worked there for decades until finally retiring at age 85.

Edna was especially close to her two sisters, Ella Patterson and Dorothy Flanders. They and their families spent many happy days and lots of cookouts at the Flanders’ camp on Embden Pond. The three sisters were active in the Embden Historical Society and the North Anson Congregational Church. For many years Edna and her sisters took great pride and joy in hosting an Annual ‘Dickey Reunion’ at the family homestead. Family members from far and wide would travel to this get-together for a day of food, fun and entertainment, with numerous families bringing their campers and making it a weekend event. Edna also loved the summertime berry picking, baking pies and other treats; she also loved to plant her flowers and enjoyed the birds that congregated at the feeders.

Edna was predeceased by her husbands, Louis Tremblay and Joe Dube; her son Wendall; and all of her siblings, Frank, Homer, Paul and Robert Dickey, Ella Patterson, and Dorothy Flanders.

She is survived by her son Glenn, his wife Joan, her daughter-in-law Trudy Tremblay; as well as five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

The family extends their gratitude to the women who helped care for Edna during her final months, especially, Una Wyman, Susan Tremblay, Linda Gray, Francis Merrill, Kim Vicneire, Cheryl Ryder and Sarah Corson. The family is also so very grateful to the Maine General HomeCare & Hospice Organization and the professional individuals whose guidance, direction and compassion allowed Edna to realize her final wish of remaining in her home.

An hour of visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday Dec. 14, at the First Congregational Church of North Anson, with a memorial service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in held in the Spring in Sunset Cemetery in North Anson. Arrangements are by Giberson Funeral Home, 40 Maple St., Madison.

In lieu of flowers,

a donation may be

made to the:

Embden Pond Association

Water Quality Comm.

P.O. Box 208

N. Anson ME 04958

for their efforts in working to preserve the beauty and pristine quality of Embden Pond for future generations would be most appreciated

