WHITEFIELD – Ezelda Patricia Prescott, 89, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at her home in Whitefield. Ezelda was born April 19, 1930 in Gardiner, the daughter of Frank and Rena (Brown) Mason.She was educated in Gardiner schools and then moved to Whitefield with her husband Elmer Linwood Prescott where they raised their family. Ezelda also provided childcare for many local children for over 50 years. She enjoyed spending time during the summers at their family camp on Clary Lake in Whitefield.Ezelda was predeceased by her brothers Leroy Mason, Russell Mason and Frankie Mason and wife Sarah; and half-sister Doris Barrett, Archie Barrett, Joe and Marion Mason. She is survived by her five children Ronald Rollins, Carol Young and husband Steven, Deanne Crocker and husband Steven, Dennis Prescott and Troy Prescott; three brothers Ernest Mason and wife Mary of Gardiner, Cedric Mason and wife Beverly of Whitefield, and Roger Mason and wife Carlene of Lisbon Falls; nine grandchildren Ronald E. Rollins and wife Kari, Brandy Hodgkins and husband Dan, Tara Plante and husband Toni, Chad Armstrong, Shane Young, Michelle Young and partner Melissa, Ashley Prescott, Jenny Stanhope and husband Seth, and Morgan Britto and husband Aaron; 11 great-grandchildren; as well as many extended family and friends.Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 – 11 a.m. at Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Maine. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. A Spring burial will be in Highland Cemetery in Jefferson.Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Memorial donations in Ezelda’s memorymay be made to:Alzheimer’s Association of Maine 383 US Route One #2C Scarborough, ME 04074

