WINTHROP – Sergeant Major Gilbert R. Turcotte, U.S. Army Special Forces (Retired), died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at the VA Maine Healthcare at Togus.

Sergeant Major Gilbert R. Turcotte was born and raised in Woonsocket, R.I. Enlisting in the United States Army on Sept. 10, 1965, he completed basic training at Fort Dix, N.J., Engineer advanced individual training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., and volunteered for parachute duty and Special Forces training.

During his 22 years of service SGM Turcotte served as Radio Operator, Co B, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), Okinawa, Japan; Studies and Observation Group (SOG), Kontum, South Vietnam; 13th Co Commander, I Corps Mike Force, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Vietnam; Radio Operator Supervisor, and Team Sergeant, Detachment A-402, 2nd Battalion, 4th Mobile Strike Force, Moc Hoa, Vietnam; C Team, Con Tho, Vietnam; 51st United States Army Vietnam Individual Training Company, Individual Training Group (FANK Training Command), Dong Bia Tin, Vietnam; 2nd Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Bragg, N.C.; Radio Operator Supervisor, Detachment A, Berlin Brigade; Battalion Operations Sergeant, 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Bad Toelz, Germany; Team Sergeant, Team 6, Detachment A, Berlin, Germany; Company Sergeant Major, Co B, 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Devens, Mass.

After retirement, SGM Turcotte entered law enforcement in Maine. He served four years in the Winthrop Police Department, 12 years as a Kennebec County Detective, and seven years as a Sabattus Police Officer. His numerous commendations and recognition from every law enforcement agency where he was employed attest to his professionalism and devotion to duty.

Community oriented, SGM Turcotte instituted programs for low-income senior citizens to receive locally grown fruits, vegetables, and herbs; organized a senior citizen accountability program to assist them during hazardous weather, and began an in-home visitation for the elderly program during Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons. During the institution of the elderly program, he was promoted to Detective Sergeant and continued to deliver vegetables and soup kitchen hot lunches to seniors in and around Winthrop after his retirement from the Sabattus Police Department.

His military awards and decorations include the Bronze Star (three) awards, ARCOM with “V” device (two awards), Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm Device, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal (four awards), Good Conduct Medal (seventh award), National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Civil Action Honor Medal (1st Class), Vietnamese Campaign Medal with 60 Device, Army Occupation Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Ribbon, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon with numeral 3 Device, Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Master Parachutist Badge, Navy/Marine Parachutist Badge, German Parachutist Badge, Vietnamese Parachutist Badge, Iranian Parachutist Badge, Meritorious Unit Commendation Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, and the Special Forces Tab.

SGM (R) Turcotte is survived by his wife, Dorothy Ouzman-Turcotte of Winthrop; and his sister, Denise Turcotte, and her partner, Sue Tessier, of Florida.

A memorial service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, in the Assembly Hall at Camp Chamberlain, 23 Blue Star Avenue, Augusta.

