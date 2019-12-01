PITTSTON – Richard Allen Calmes, 87, of Pittston, Maine, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born on June 25, 1932 in Philadelphia, Pa., the son of Robert and Thresa (Leonard) Calmes. He graduated from Seton Hall Preparatory School, obtained his A.B.,cum laude, from Princeton University (1954) and his J.D. from Yale University (1957).He began his career at Westinghouse Electric Corporation, before becoming Director of Industrial Relations at Philco-Ford in Philadelphia and going on to serve in a number of roles at Ford Motor Company. He was named Vice President of Human Resources, Labor Relations and Community Affairs at American Motors Corporation. After eleven years at American Motors, he was a Senior Vice President at Creative Industries Group and finished his career serving as the Senior Vice President to Masco Industries. He held leadership roles in a number of professional organizations, was a Trustee of the Michigan Colleges Foundation, Chairman of the Business Advisory Council of Madonna College, Vice Chair of the Michigan Personnel and Industrial Relations Association and Chairman of the Michigan Traffic Safety Association. He was an adjunct professor at the University of Michigan School of Business, and taught at several academic institutions in the Detroit area. He had a passion for animals, especially miniature horses and a host of other animals at his Peaceable Kingdom Farms. He always put the needs of others before his own. He was a devoted husband to his wife of 64 years, Dorothy (Stone) Calmes; a loving father to his children Carolyn (Calmes) Shammas and Bruce Woodhull Calmes; grandfather to Charles R. M. Shammas, Constance F. Shammas, Charlotte E. R. Calmes, Joseph A. W. Calmes, Jessica (Calmes) Engel, Amy (Calmes) James; great-grandfather to Olivia L. Engel, Mckenzie B. Engel, Bryce E. James, Kiera R. James. Richard was predeceased by his parents; and his sister Betty Wheeler.A funeral will be held at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, Union Street, Hallowell, on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 2 pm, followed by a reception from 3:15 – 4:30. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers,memorial donations may be made in Richard’s memory to:St. MatthewsEpiscopal Church20 Union St.Hallowell, ME 04347 or:Kennebec ValleyHumane Society10 Pethaven LaneAugusta, ME 04330

