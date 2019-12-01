The Press Herald Toy Fund is a bit of a pop-up charity.

Each November, it reappears in donated office or industrial space somewhere in Greater Portland. The temporary home fills with toys delivered by the truckload, then bustles with dozens of volunteers who unpack and sort the toys. And, finally, it opens its doors to grateful parents who leave with toys for children who otherwise would miss out on the simple joy of unwrapping gifts on Christmas morning.

How to donate or apply for help • THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 70th year, the fund is accepting applications for toys from needy families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties. • DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112. • FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 791-6672 or go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

Some years, the search for a home isn’t an easy one. This year, for example.

“This year it was kind of a begging situation,” said Kathleen Meade, the toy fund’s director. “It’s the market. There’s less vacant space available from Portland all the way to Brunswick.”

The space that housed the toy fund last year now has a paying tenant, so Meade spent the fall searching for new digs. Twice, Meade thought she had a suitable space, but lost both when the landlords got paying tenants.

Last week, more than two weeks after the usual move-in day, Meade finally moved into a space in Freeport that was otherwise vacant for the next month or two and is being donated by WS Development.

However, because the delay threw off the trucking company’s schedule, the toys won’t arrive until this week. And that gives the volunteers only a couple of days to unpack and sort toys before the first gifts will be handed to parents.

Not to worry, Meade says. The fund has been bringing smiles to children for 69 years, and the 70th year will be no different.

“We have such enthusiastic volunteers,” Meade said. “We’ll pull it off.”

TODAY’S DONATIONS

For Debbie & Gary Higgins. Merry Christmas! Miss you! Love Pam & Bob $200

Anonymous $30

In loving memory of Garrett Brackett. Love always, Mom, Dad, Alyssa, Libby and Regan $100

Don & Natalie Skelton $30

In memory of Uncle Angus, who made Christmas so fun! $250

Merry Christmas from the Wolfs! Rick & Janet Wolf $50

Carol & Alan Sockloff $125

Alan & Genny Leathers $100

Year to date: $35,476.50

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: