WASHINGTON — An appeals court is upholding a ruling that blocked the federal government’s plan to restart federal executions next week after a 16-year hiatus.
The order was handed down Monday by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
The Justice Department asked the court to block the injunction put in place by a district court judge. Attorney General William Barr has said he would take the case to the Supreme Court if necessary.
Barr scheduled the executions of five death-row inmates for December and January. That ended an unofficial decade-long moratorium on federal executions.
A judge temporarily halted the executions after some of the chosen inmates challenged the new execution procedures. The inmates argue the government was circumventing proper methods in order to wrongly execute inmates quickly.
____________________________________________
CORRECTION: This story was updated at 4:40 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2019, to correct that the appeals court ruling upheld the lower court’s decision that temporarily blocks executions.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Waterville planners postpones recommendation former Boys & Girls Club building zone change
-
Maine Crime
Jury selection to begin for mother charged with murder in daughter’s death
-
Maine Crime
Wilton, Jay men plead guilty to theft charges in Wilton gas station fraud
-
Business
Maine’s holiday retail season kicks off strong, with online sales really clicking
-
Sports
College notebook: Colby women’s hockey off to best start in 18 years