WINSLOW — A house fire on Heywood Road in Winslow on Sunday evening has left two adults and four children displaced, officials said.

Fire crews were dispatched to the scene at 87 Heywood Road at around 6 p.m. on Sunday after reports that a home was full of smoke, according to Winslow’s Fire Chief Ronnie Rodriguez. Upon arrival, crews reported that fire was “showing through the roof.”

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the blaze left approximately 50% of the home with “significant fire damage,” and displaced two adults and four children.

Rodriguez said that after speaking to the homeowners, whose identities have not been released, officials determined that no one was home when the fire started.

The cause of the fire is undetermined but Rodriguez said it began in the first floor living room and took crews approximately 40 minutes to get under control.

Albion, China, Fairfield and Benton, Oakland, Sidney, Vassalboro and Waterville fire departments responded to the call along with Delta Ambulance.

People who were at outside the home Monday morning declined to comment.

