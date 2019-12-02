Three players that led their teams to state championships are among this year’s 12 semifinalists for the 49th Fitzpatrick Trophy, given annually to the top senior in Maine high school football.

Zach Maturo, a dynamic runner, receiver and returner for Bonny Eagle; powerful fullback/linebacker Justin Bryant of Marshwood; and play-making two-way end Camden Jordan of Leavitt were the leaders for the Class A, B, and C state championship teams, respectively.

The other nine semifinalists, in alphabetical order, are Ryan Connors, RB/LB, Kennebunk; Connor Crawford, RB/QB/LB, Ellsworth; Jarett Flaker, RB/WR/safety, Scarborough; Kobe Gaudette, QB/DB, Thornton Academy; Garit Laliberte, QB/LB, Maranacook; Payton MacKay, RB/LB, Wells; Anthony Poole, QB/DB, South Portland; Owen Richardson, FB/LB, Brunswick; and Sean Tompkins, RB/DB, Cheverus.

Four of the state’s five football classifications are represented. Maturo, Flaker and Gaudette are from Class A. Bryant, Connors, Poole, Richardson and Tompkins played in Class B. Jordan and MacKay are the Class C representatives. Crawford and Laliberte become the first eight-man football semifinalists in the history of the award. This was the first season Maine sanctioned eight-man football.

The state’s head coaches and members of the media have until Dec. 10 to vote for their top three choices in a ranked-choice format. The finalists are usually announced in mid-December. The winner will be revealed at the annual James J. Fitzpatrick Awards banquet scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 19, at noon, at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland.

