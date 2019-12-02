Adaptive programs for people with disabilities are being offered at Sunday River, Sugarloaf and other area mountains in Maine.

Also included are Nordic skiing, snowshoeing, competitive Alpine racing and programs for visually-impaired skiing for snow sport athletes.

There are also cycling trails in the foothills of Maine, where veterans can find winter retreats with clinics and specialty camps available throughout the state. These and other programs are offered at Sunday River, Sugarloaf and Pineland Farms.

For additional information, contact Maine Adaptive Sports and Recreation, 8 Sundance Lane, Newry, ME 04261-3228; 207-824-2440; or [email protected]

Other adaptive programs include Horizons that is your Adaptive Gateway to the Outdoors. The program offers three recreation activities through the Horizons programs, ski, climb and sail.

The program provides recreation and education programs at Sugarloaf Mountain or sea cliff climbing in Acadia, offering outdoor adventures year around to all people with disabilities. The lodge is a fully accessible facility that sleeps up to 25 people. The lodge includes a full kitchen, laundry room, dining area and living room. There is also a yurt located on the property that is available for meetings, classes, art and crafts.

For additional information, contact: [email protected], or call 207-237-2676.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: