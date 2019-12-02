State affordable housing authority MaineHousing announced Monday that it is investing $6.8 million in low-income housing tax credits for five affordable housing projects in Maine.

Tax credits totaling $3.8 million will generate an additional $37 million in equity from private investors to construct affordable housing in Portland, South Portland, Waterville and Bangor, it said.

Combined with an additional $3 million in subsidies from MaineHousing, it said the total of more than $40 million in investment will create or preserve 317 housing units. Of those units, 275 will serve households at or below 60 percent of their respective area’s median income.

The five developments awarded tax credits were selected from 15 proposals that requested a total of over $10.3 million, the Augusta-based housing authority said. Developments that received funding include the first phase of a historic textile mill redevelopment in Waterville and 100 units of public housing preservation in Portland.

“One of the key solutions to Maine’s affordable housing challenges is to build and preserve more rental housing that Maine people can afford,” said Daniel Brennan, director of MaineHousing, in a statement. “These tax credits are among the main drivers of affordable housing creation in Maine – and are a great example of the public-private partnerships we need to address Maine’s significant housing needs.”

The availability of affordable housing is a persistent problem, especially in the greater Portland area. The median household income in Portland is about $51,800 a year, nearly half what is needed to afford the median home price of $316,000. Almost half the city’s renters are paying about a third or more of their income on housing, a standard benchmark of affordability.

The projects awarded tax credits and subsidies include Washington Gardens, a 100-unit affordable housing project in Portland for older adults and others with special housing needs; Front Street Redevelopment I, a 48-unit project in Portland for mixed-income families; West End Apartments II, a 40-unit project in South Portland for mixed-income families; Lockwood Mill I, a 47-unit project in Waterville for mixed-income families, and Newton Place, a 40-unit project in Bangor for older adults and victims of domestic violence.

Developers leading the projects include the Portland Housing Authority, Avesta Housing of Portland, North River Co. of Brunswick and Penquis CAP of Bangor.

Brennan said all of the developer applications were strong, but that MaineHousing only has a limited supply of funds available for subsidies. Projects not receiving tax credits or other funds will be placed on a waiting list for future awards, he said.

“We’ll look to fund as many as possible with our available funding in the very near future,” Brennan said.

MaineHousing is an independent state authority created to address the problems of unsafe, unsuitable, overcrowded and unaffordable housing in the state. A $1.8 billion financial institution with a staff of over 160 people, it assists more than 90,000 Maine households and invests more than $300 million in the Maine economy annually.

MaineHousing is the agency that allocates all federal housing tax credits in Maine. Each year, it allocates tax credits through a process that scores applications a 100-point scale based on factors such as the proposed development’s access to amenities, services and transportation, and the financial feasibility of the development.

This story will be updated.

