The New England Patriots are reportedly moving on from kicker Kai Forbath after less than a week with the team.

According to ESPN, the Patriots waived Forbath Monday and, in a corresponding move, picked up defensive tackle Albert Huggins from the Philadelphia Eagles.

The move leaves the Patriots without a kicker once again. However, the door is very much open for Nick Folk to return to the team after he was cut last week.

The Patriots brought in Forbath after Folk had his appendix removed on Thanksgiving. The Patriots scrambled to find a veteran replacement, bringing in Forbath, who worked out with the team during their initial kicker search earlier this year.

Forbath went 1 for 1 on field-goal attempts and 1 of 2 on extra points in the Patriots’ loss to the Houston Texans.

JAGUARS: Rookie sensation Gardner Minshew will start Sunday when the reeling Jacksonville Jaguars host the Los Angeles Chargers. He replaces ineffective and highly paid quarterback Nick Foles following the team’s fourth consecutive lopsided loss.

Coach Doug Marrone made the announcement a day after a 28-11 home loss to Tampa Bay in which the Jaguars (4-8) managed 242 yards, turned the ball over four times and were flagged a season-high 16 times for 125 yards. It was Jacksonville’s 18th loss in its past 24 games.

“We feel with Gardner’s mobility and elusiveness, it gives us a better chance of winning with the way we’re playing right now because we’re all not doing a good enough job,” Marrone said.

Asked whether the job would be Minshew’s for the remainder of the season, Marrone said, “We’re planning on him playing.”

It was the obvious move following Sunday’s debacle against Tampa Bay. Foles ended Jacksonville’s first three drives with turnovers that the Buccaneers turned into touchdowns. Marrone benched Foles at halftime, trailing 25-0.

Minshew, who went 4-4 as the starter while Foles recovered from a broken left collarbone suffered in the opener, rallied the team and had a chance to make it a seven-point game in the fourth quarter. But his would-be TD pass slipped through Dede Westbrook’s hands and resulted in an interception.

Minshew finished 16 of 27 passing for 147 yards, with a touchdown to Westbrook and the interception. He was sacked twice and fumbled on the team’s final play.

Foles completed 7 of 14 passes for 93 yards and was sacked three times. The 2018 Super Bowl MVP has thrown for 661 yards, with two touchdowns, two interceptions, two fumbles and eight sacks in three games since coming off injured reserve.

COWBOYS: Wide receiver Amari Cooper said if the deal is right, he wants to re-sign with the team long term.

Cooper in the last year of his contract can become a unrestricted free agent next spring. The Cowboys could also franchise Cooper.

JETS: Safety Jamal Adams has a sprained left ankle that could sideline him for at least the team’s game Sunday against Miami.

“I think it’s a legit week-to-week (injury),” Coach Adam Gase said.

Adams was still expected to have an MRI exam to further evaluate the injury that happened early in the Jets’ 22-6 loss at Cincinnati to the previously winless Bengals.

FALCONS: Rookie guard Chris Lindstrom, the NFL’s No. 14 overall draft pick, is back on the field for the first time since suffering a broken left foot in the season opener.

Coach Dan Quinn said Lindstrom could take some snaps Sunday against Carolina, but added the team won’t know until later this week when he will be medically cleared to rejoin the 53-man roster.

BROWNS: Quarterback Baker Mayfield is not expected to miss any time after injuring his right hand in Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh.

Mayfield played the second half with a glove helping protect and support his hand after he struck it on the facemask of Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree while throwing a deep incompletion just before halftime.

LIONS: The Detroit Lions put rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

The Lions took Hockenson in the first round of this year’s draft. He has caught 32 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns.

CARDINALS: The Arizona Cardinals released veteran cornerback Tramaine Brock Sr. and running back Zach Zenner.

