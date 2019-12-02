WINTHROP – Barbara Jean (Struck) Buck, 64, passed peacefully in her home Nov. 30, 2019. Barbara was born March 14, 1955 in Augusta the daughter of Clarence and Mary (Doughty) Struck.She graduated from Winthrop High School and in 1972 married Kenneth Buck of Winthrop. She worked for State of Maine for over 28 years with the Department of Administrative and Financial Services Office of Information Technology, retiring in 2017. She enjoyed volunteering for local nonprofits, attending Bingo games, yard sales, collecting elephants, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Winthrop Town Council, taking over her husband’s seat after his death, and then becoming re-elected and serving until her resignation in November of this year due to her illness.She was predeceased by her husband Ken in 2015. She is survived by her son Kenneth Buck, Jr. and daughter Carey Buck; grandsons Trevor Buck and Justin Ridlon and granddaughter Amber Ridlon; brothers David Struck, Rick Struck, John Struck; sisters Vicky Simonds and Laurie Struck; and many extended family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit Friday Dec. 6, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. with a celebration of life to follow at 2 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop Burial will immediately follow at Glenside Cemetery.Condolences may also be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

Memorial donations may be made in Barbara’s memory to a local

charity of one’s choice.

