WINSLOW – Louise M. Harrington (nee Maillet) of Winslow, passed away at Massachusetts General Hospital on Nov. 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born on Nov. 7, 1957, she was the dear daughter of Neri and Lena Maillet of Winslow, and she provided unwavering care prior to their deaths. She graduated from Winslow High School, Endicott College, and University of Southern Maine and retired from a dedicated teaching career in the Waterville Public School system. Louise was exceptionally skilled in crafting, but her true talent was being a passionate and dedicated teacher.

She spent several years volunteering for The Maine Children’s Home for Little Wanderers. Her proudest achievements in life include inspiring many students while raising an accomplished and industrious daughter.

Known for her bright smile, outgoing personality, generosity, and remarkable optimism, Louise was always considerate of others. She was beloved by a large network of family, friends, colleagues, community members, and especially the children who were influenced by her. Louise was a dedicated wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and grandmother who celebrated everyone’s achievements with pride. Recently diagnosed with a rare and fatal disease, she endured pain and suffering that were unimaginable. Her strength and spirit in spite of medical issues were humbling.

Louise is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 36 years, Jeffery Harrington; her ardent and caring daughter and best friend, Amy (Harrington) Oliver, son-in-law, Matthew Oliver; and the love of her life grandson, Reid Oliver of Fairfield; sister, Kathy (Maillet) Lindner and husband Gregg of Chadds Ford, Pa.; brother-in-law, Ken Harrington and wife Susan of Spotsylvania, Va. She leaves three nephews: Kenny Harrington and wife Brooke of Asheville, N.C., Andrew Watson of Seattle, Wash., and Tim Watson of Los Angeles, Calif. Louise is also survived by many cousins and dear friends.

The family would like to thank all the healthcare workers who were involved with her care with special recognition of Dr. Preston and his medical staff.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Dec. 7 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 116 Silver Street, Waterville, followed by a reception at The Elm, 21 College Avenue, Waterville. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a random act of kindness or donations

may be sent to:

The Maine Children’s Home for Little Wanderers

93 Silver Street

Waterville, Maine 04901

