CLINTON – Wayne A. Lee, Sr., 84, passed away Nov. 26, 2019 at Northern Lights Health Care in Bangor surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 3, 1935 in Danforth, the son of Hermon and Edith (Muncey) Lee.

He worked in several local mills before getting his Class A license and driving a truck for commercial companies.

Wayne is survived by sons, Wayne A. Lee, Jr. and wife Wendy of China, Timothy A. Lee, Sr. and wife Mary of Winslow, Randy Lee of Clinton; daughter, Melody Fitzpatrick and husband Andy of Clinton; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by four brothers, and six sisters.

A celebration of life was held Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at the Elks Lodge lounge in Waterville. All friends and family were welcome.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.

