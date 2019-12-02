Bristol artist Patti Bradley will be exhibiting a generous selection of her paintings and collages through Dec. 11 in the West Gallery at River Arts, at 241 U.S. Route 1, in Damariscotta.

Bradley retired from her career as an art therapist in private practice in 2010. Since then she has been concentrating on her art. She works in oils and pastels and recently has begun to explore collage using her own photographs and combining them with other media.

Her subject matter comes from a kaleidoscope of ideas, her photographs, remembered images from nature, old family albums and plein air sketches. As a child therapist, she experienced and participated in the unending creativity children bring to their art and play. She has two children and five grandchildren.

Bradley has recently written a children’s picture book, “Me Inside Out,” which describes a young boy’s queries about skin colors. Bradley and her partner, Winslow Myers, share a studio and a gallery, Petrel Fine Art located in their home.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 563-1507 or visit Riverartsme.org.

