Rangeley packs the winter months with outdoor activities and fun challenges in this northern Franklin County community.

The Rangeley Lakes Snowmobile Club annual Snodeo celebration kicks off at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, with the club’s Casino Night at Bald Mountain Camps in Oquossoc.

The Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Chili & Chowder Cook-Off at the Gingerbread House in Oquossoc. On Friday night, Snodeo volunteers will host a live auction at Moose Alley.

“Proceeds are used for the grooming operations by the club,” said organizer Jonny Wakefield. “It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year.”

Saturday, Jan. 25, will be packed with events for all ages. The popular snowmobile race events will at the Stephen A. Bean Municipal Airport. The Rock Maple cross-country race is a 5-mile event, and the Tame the Track Vintage Series race will be on a 1/3-mile track. Gates open at 6:30 a.m. for racers and at 8 a.m. for the public. Spectator tickets cost $10 per person. There is no charge for children younger than 12, and parking is free. Racers can preregister online at rockmapleracing.com and on Facebook. At 2 p.m., the popular RaveX Jumpers will start their daredevil snowmobile stunt show on Main Street, and the day ends with an evening snowmobile parade and fireworks in downtown Rangeley.

All events are subject to change because of the weather. For more information, call 207-320-1989, or email [email protected] or [email protected]

From Feb. 1-3, the 12th annual New England Pond Hockey Festival offers a weekend of competition for amateur hockey players, their friends and families, and spectators. The event has grown, according to organizer Linda Dexter, because word has gotten out that it is such a great time and that all players bring their best. Volunteers build 12 rinks on Haley Pond. Each one is the 75-foot by 150-foot universal size. Participants are organized into seven-member teams, each with four players and three standbys. Those arriving without a team are matched with players of equal ability.

For updates and registration, visit the New England Pond Hockey Festival on Facebook or call 805-722-9172.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 16, Rangeley’s fourth annual Winterpaloozah! promises to be a day filled with free outdoor activities for all ages, skill levels and interests. The event is a joint effort by and for the Rangeley Skating Club and the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce. Activities are within easy walking distance between Haley Park and the Rangeley town park.

The Rangeley Curling Club has raised $5,000 to buy 16 stones, and Jim Ferrara and other volunteers will show visitors how the sport is played. Other activities include a ride in a horse-drawn wagon, a marshmallow roast over a bonfire and skating. One of the most popular events is the Dog Keg Pull for small, medium and large canine contestants. Friendly competitions include running, snowshoeing and biking. Local restaurants will be open, and a variety of lodging is available, although reservations are suggested. As events and activities are finalized, they will be posted.

Check Facebook and the Rangeley Chamber of Commerce‘s website.

Dexter also has been at the organizational forefront of the annual Winterpaloozah! This year’s day of fun starts at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16. The day includes horse-drawn wagon rides, skating, saucer bowling, pond hockey, curling, snow golf and fat-tire biking. Competitions, including the dog keg pull, a cardboard sled race, a firewood toss and the fat-tire bike race, require a small entry fee.

The annual Rangeley World Record Snowmobile Ride on Feb. 15 will benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Individuals and teams of riders will gather at Bald Mountain Camps for a day of riding and an evening of entertainment. Registration starts at 8 a.m. for the 9 a.m. start For a schedule and more information, visit fightcf.cff.org.

