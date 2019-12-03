Fire destroyed a house Monday night at 352 Fern Road in Turner. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal

TURNER — The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a fire Monday night that destroyed a house on Fern Road.

Firefighters received a call about the fire shortly before 10 p.m. The ranch-style house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, according to Turner Fire Department officials.

Several fire departments worked for hours to contain and extinguish the fire. The house’s occupants were uninjured, though there might have been cats inside that perished, according to firefighters.

At one point, there was concern about a propane tank outside the house, but firefighters extinguished the fire before it reached the tank.

Fire late Monday destroyed the house at 352 Fern Road in Turner. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal

Fire destroyed the home at 352 Fern Road in Turner on Monday evening. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
turner maine

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles