TURNER — The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a fire Monday night that destroyed a house on Fern Road.

Firefighters received a call about the fire shortly before 10 p.m. The ranch-style house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, according to Turner Fire Department officials.

Several fire departments worked for hours to contain and extinguish the fire. The house’s occupants were uninjured, though there might have been cats inside that perished, according to firefighters.

At one point, there was concern about a propane tank outside the house, but firefighters extinguished the fire before it reached the tank.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: