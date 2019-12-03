SKOWHEGAN — Ask any Who and they’ll have this to say: There is no place like Skowhegan around the holidays.

This weekend’s annual holiday stroll through downtown will include the addition of a new attraction, Dr. Seuss’ Whoville to the Debe River Walk.

For the first time, guests will be able to meet the Grinch and Martha May and play games, which include pin the heart on the Grinch, Santa sack races and Grinch facepainting.

“Main Street Skowhegan is extremely excited to welcome people to Skowhegan to celebrate the season,” Main Street Skowhegan’s Executive Director Kristina Cannon said Tuesday. “We are also excited to unveil our Whoville Stroll.”

Other events on the walk include marshmallow roasting, a fire hula hooper, letters to Santa and a petting zoo. The events will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. across from the walking bridge behind M. Thai.

Other weekend events are planned and Main Street Skowhegan would like to make it clear: No matter how different a Who may appear, they will always be welcome with holiday cheer.

“Who’s are really happy about life and the holidays, and I like to think of Skowhegan as that,” Cannon said.

Friday at 4 p.m. and again Saturday at 10 a.m., guests can go to The Strand for a showing of “The Grinch.” At 7 p.m., on Friday, a holiday parade will make its way through downtown.

Saturday morning will kick off with a breakfast with Santa from 8 to 10 a.m. at Tewksbury Hall. For kids under 12, the cost is $2 and $6 for ages 12 and up.

An Elf Scavenger Hunt will also take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout local businesses downtown. Scavenger hunt sheets can be found at Skowhegan Fleuriste.

Also from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Santa’s Village, set up in downtown, will have cookie decorating and holiday crafting.

Beginning at 10 a.m. through 1 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at Shelley’s Toy Box.

From there, carriage rides will be offered by Redington-Fairview General Hospital from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning at the walking bridge.

The Festival of Trees at Redington Memorial Home will also take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Festivities will conclude at the Kennebec Banks Rest Area, where brave Whos can take a dip in the Kennebec River to benefit community projects and events.

More information is available at Main Street Skowhegan’s website.

