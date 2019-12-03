NEW YORK — The publisher of Barack and Michelle Obama has pledged to donate 300,000 children’s books to a leading educational organization, adding to the 1 million copies already given.
Penguin Random House announced Tuesday that it had joined with the former president and former first lady in contributing to First Book (www.firstbook.org) in the Obama family’s name. For every $3 donated to First Book between now and the end of the year, Random House will give two new books to First Book, up to 300,000 books. First Book distributes books and other resources to schools and programs serving children from low-income communities.
The initial First Book contribution was announced by Penguin Random House upon acquiring memoirs by the Obamas in 2017. Michelle Obama’s million-selling “Becoming” came out last year. Barack Obama is currently working on his book about his years in the White House.
“When children have greater access to our books and stories, we, together with President and Mrs. Obama, are helping to shape a literate, educated, and democratic society that will become the next generation of readers and leaders,” Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle said in a statement.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Lingering snowstorm wreaks havoc on Boston commute
-
Local & State
Snowtrac: Snow totals for Dec. 3, 2019
-
Nation & World
House report outlines evidence for Trump impeachment
-
Maine Crime
Hallowell police investigating reported robbery, assault at Boynton’s Market
-
Local & State
Man not hurt after vehicle rollover in Hallowell
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.