MANCHESTER – Barbara A. Trask, 93, of the Prescott Road, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at the Alfond Center for health in Augusta. She was born in Mount Vernon on May 2, 1926, the daughter of Leroy J. and Laura (Webber) Wing.

Barbara attended school in Manchester. While growing up, she worked with her family on the farm. She later married Edward Trask, and the two of them worked their farm while raising ten children. Barbara enjoyed shopping, cooking, family gatherings, and telling stories of earlier years.

Mrs. Trask was predeceased by her husband Edward in 2014; three daughters, Katherine Gower, Norma Loubier and Betty A. Rodrique; three brothers, Chester Wing, Frank Webber and Leroy “Pete” Wing; and three sisters, Beverly Wing, Lillian Worthing and Ruth Bernier.

She is survived by a daughter Diane M. Carlton and her husband Steve of Whitefield, six sons, Edward W. Trask, Jr. of Manchester, Richard H. Trask and his wife Deborah of Monmouth, Francis J. Trask of Manchester, Donald J. Trask of Augusta, Roger L. Trask and his wife Evelyn of Chelsea and Clinton W. Trask of Manchester; a brother John Wing of Manchester; as well as many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Relatives and friends may visit at Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta, on Friday December 6, from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday Dec. 7, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Scribner Hill Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

