BIDDEFORD – Frances R. Belanger, 95, of Huntington Common in Kennebunk, quietly and peacefully passed away on Nov. 17, 2019 at St. Andre Health Care. She was born on Dec. 8, 1923 in Mapleton, Maine to Aaron and Hazel (Smith) Dicker. One of seven children, she was also known to many family members as Ruth.Frances was married to Gardner S. Foote of Lisbon Falls from 1943 – 1963. As the wife of a US Air Force airman, she moved frequently, living in several states and Okinawa, Japan; finally settling in Waterville in 1957. Frances was a well-known figure in Waterville having worked at Waterville High School, The Silent Woman Restaurant and Rummel’s Ice Cream.Frances’s house in Waterville was always open to family and friends. She loved to host dinner parties and card games. She had the good fortune to travel extensively around the United States, as well as vacations to Europe and cruises throughout the Caribbean and the Pacific. She loved good food, good wine, good friends and family. After retiring from Rummel’s Ice Cream in 1991, she split her time between her camp on Great Pond in Belgrade and her house in Bullhead City, Ariz. At camp, she continued her love of entertaining friends and family with big lobster dinners; of swimming and fishing and falling asleep to the cry of the loons. In Bullhead City, she loved the openness of the land and sky, the heat and gambling at casinos across the Colorado River in Laughlin, Nev. Her favorite slot machine was the Blazing Sevens. She gave it nickels and it gave her dollars!In 1994, she married P. Emile Belanger of Waterville. After selling the camp in Belgrade in 1996, they resided full time in Bullhead City, Ariz. After Emile passed away in 2016, Frances moved back to Maine in 2017 and settled in at Huntington Common in Kennebunk, close to family and old friends. While she loved being close to her family, she missed Arizona and especially the heat. Her apartment was usually heated to 80+ and yet, she would still have on a sweater or jacket. Frances is predeceased by her mother, father, three sisters and two brothers. She is survived by one sister, Patsy Johnson (Wilford) of Beltsville, Md.; one son, Donald Foote (Patricia) of Biddeford, one step-daughter, Gail Belanger of Lake Havasu, Ariz.; three grandchildren, Peter Foote (Deby), Stephanie Foote and Jason Staly; three great-grandchildren, Zachary Foote, Krystina Foote, Jack Marshal Staly II; and one great-great-granddaughter, Paisley Ann Marie O’Brien; as well as many nieces and nephews.According to her wishes, there will be no service. Frances will be buried in her hometown of Mapleton in the summer of 2020 when the potato fields are in bloom.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of St. Andre Health Care for their excellent care and compassion in Frances’ final days.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations directly to: St. Andre Health Care in memory of Frances Belanger

