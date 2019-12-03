SAN FRANCISCO – Fred Hayden, Jr. of San Francisco passed away Nov. 8, 2019 due to illness at age 83. He was born in Madison on March 19, 1936 to Fred and Eleanor Kelly Hayden. He was a graduate of Madison HIgh School, class of 1955. He served in the service then worked for the government in Washington D.C., then San Francisco where he retired.He was predeceased by his parents; three sisters, Barbara, IreneFlorence. He is survived by two brothers, David of Skowhegan, Delbert of Madison; several cousins, nieces and nephews.Burial will be in the spring at Forest Hill cemetery in Madison.

