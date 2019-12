ORLANDO, Fla. – John K. Gilbert, 55, formerly of Gardiner, Maine, died Nov. 28, 2019.He was born May 9, 1964, son of Norman Sr. and Marie Gilbert. He was a 1982 graduate of Gardiner Area High School. He is survived by his three brothers, Norman, Mark and John Knapp and three sisters, Barbara, Angela and Terry; and several nieces and nephews.The family will have a private service.

