WATERVILLE – Ronald Dexter Kershner, 78, Waterville, passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta. He was born Oct. 16, 1941, in Farmington.

Ron graduated from Bingham High in 1959. He enlisted in the Army in 1964, was honorably discharged in 1966. He was stationed in Korea and Okinawa, Japan.

Ron began working for Scott Paper (later Kimberly Clark) in the early 80’s and was there for about 16 years. He worked his way up from facilities and maintenance to working in the boiler room as an engineer, where he had the responsibility of ensuring that the mill did not explode.

While his sons were growing up, they spent time together hunting and fishing. They also made sure to see every Star Wars movie as soon as it came out, instilling a love of all things sci-fi.

With wife Judy, he enjoyed driving and traveling. They explored the east coast and loved the beaches of North Carolina.

Ron was a proud member of the Elks where he liked to call the Beano games. He never turned down the opportunity to debate historical events; he cheered for local high school athletes with gusto; and he loved reading, especially novels about the old west by Louis L’Amour. He was also very social and met up for coffee with his regulars to chat daily.

He is survived by beloved sons Daniel Kershner (wife Stacie) and Trever (girlfriend Lauren Chan); grandchildren Hollyn, Weston and Ari, as well as girlfriend Nancy Johnston; brother Terrance (wife Renee); nieces and nephews, stepchildren; and stepgrandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents George Crosby and Eloise (ne: True) Kershner and stepfather Roland Kershner; his eldest son Anthony, wife Judy (ne: Godbout), sister Kathy Doucette and brother Rodney.

Ron will truly be missed and will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.

The family will receive guests for memorial and reception on Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Elks Banquet Center, 76 Industrial St., Waterville ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

