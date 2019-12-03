OAKLAND – Rowena M. Witham, 95, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Oak Grove Center in Waterville. Rowena was born on Sept. 1, 1924 in Plymouth, N.H. to Wendell Richardson and Katie (Robie) Alton.Rowena grew up in Harmony and graduated from Harmony High School in the class of 1942. She resided in Oakland for most of her life working at the Diamond Match Company for 36 years. Rowena will be remembered for her spit fire personality and quick wit and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She loved going out to eat with her family and enjoyed the many boat rides around China Lake.She is survived by her sons, David Witham and Donna of Sidney, and Robert Witham and Karleen of Philadelphia, N.Y., her daughters, Lori Witham and wife Wanda Hoffmann of Dover, N.H. and Joyce Savage of Hudson, Fla.; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces andnephews; and her best friend, Connie Rowe whom she enjoyed many excursions and activities with.Rowena was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Harold; her son, Ricky; her grandson, Timothy Foye; her son-in-law, Wallace Savage; her siblings, Edward Richardson, Frank “Fred” Alton Jr, Harry Alton, George Alton, Carroll (Cad) Alton, Eugene and twin Emogene Alton, and Marie Alton; and special sister, Velma Gibbs.A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Dec. 7 from 2 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at Wheeler Funeral Home, 26 Church St., Oakland. Burial will be held at a later date at the Veterans Cemetery.We would like to thank the staff at Arbor Terrace for their great care and all the activities Momenjoyed and the staff at Oak Grove for their care during her short rehab stay. An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comArrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.

